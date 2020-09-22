STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Pa. Dentist Moves for Summary Judgment in COVID-19 Coverage Action

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — A Pittsburgh dentist has moved for summary judgment in a COVID-19 business interruption coverage action, arguing that he has suffered a direct physical loss of — and to — his insured property, triggering coverage under his policy issued by Valley Forge Insurance Co.

In a Sept. 21 motion filed in the Allegheny County (Pa.) Court of Common Pleas, Timothy Ungarean DMD d/b/a Smiled Dentistry PC contends that the government orders limiting his practice to performing only emergency procedures, and the virus itself, resulted in insurable losses.

“The words ‘loss of property’ in the Business Income insuring agreement ...

