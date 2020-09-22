STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Dental Practice Not Entitled to COVID-19 Coverage, Ill. Federal Judge Rules

CHICAGO — An Illinois federal judge has granted Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s motion to dismiss a dental practice’s COVID-19 business interruption coverage action, finding there was no direct physical loss to insured property, as required by the policy.

In a Sept. 21 order, Judge Robert W. Gettleman of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois explained that the policy’s phrase “direct physical loss” clearly requires some form of actual, physical damage to the insured premises to trigger coverage.

Sandy Point Dental Inc. alleged in its April 4 complaint that it was forced to cease most of its ...

