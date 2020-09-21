STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Philly Bar Says COVID-19 Business Losses Covered Under AXIS Policy
September 21, 2020
PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia bar and restaurant has sued AXIS Insurance Co. in an effort to recoup business interruption losses it sustained when it was forced to limit operations in compliance with government shutdown orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a Sept. 18 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, J.B.’s Variety Inc. d/b/a New Wave Cafe says that as a result of the virus and the shutdown orders, it suffered “direct physical loss or damage” as defined by the AXIS policy.
“The Business Income, Extra Expense and Civil Authority provisions ...
