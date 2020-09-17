STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Fla. Hair Salon Sues Nautilus Insurance for Coverage of COVID-19 Losses

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A Florida hair salon has sued Nautilus Insurance Co., accusing it of breaching its policy by refusing to provide coverage for business interruption losses arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and related government closure orders.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on Sept. 3, Exquisite Hair Inc. says it has sustained “sudden and accidental loss caused by action of civil authority that prohibited access to the insured premises caused Plaintiff to sustain loss of business income to the insured property.”

On April 1, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login