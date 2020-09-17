STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Hartford Fire Moves to Dismiss Fla. Medical Group’s COVID-19 Coverage Action

MIAMI — Hartford Fire Insurance Co. has moved to dismiss a business interruption coverage action filed by a Florida medical group, arguing that the policy’s virus exclusion applies because the government orders which limited the practice’s operations were issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Sept. 10 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Hartford further contends that plaintiff South Florida ENT Associates Inc. has not alleged any “direct physical loss or damage to property,” as required by the policy.

Plaintiff seeks coverage for business income losses that it allegedly sustained because ...

