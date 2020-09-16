STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Seoul Taco Chain Says COVID-19, Closure Orders Caused Property Damage

ST. LOUIS — A midwestern taco restaurant and food truck chain has accused Cincinnati Insurance Co. of wrongly denying its claims for COVID-19-related business interruption losses, contending that it has sustained “direct physical damage or physical loss” of insured property.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, Seoul Taco Holdings LLC contends that the spread of the COVID-19 virus constitutes direct physical damage and physical loss to its insured premises, which, due to the deadly nature of the virus, has forced Seoul Taco to suspend its operations until its spread has been ...

Associated Law Firms

Elias LLC

Litchfield Cavo LLP



Associated Documents

Complaint



