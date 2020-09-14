STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration

French Reinsurer Moves to Dismiss Fla. Theatre’s COVID-19 Coverage Action

MIAMI — French reinsurer SCOR SE has moved to dismiss a Florida theatre’s federal lawsuit seeking coverage for COVID-19-related losses, arguing that it is not a party to the policy issued by its subsidiary, therefore it owes no duty to the insured.

In a Sept. 3 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Miami, SCOR SE further argues that even if it were a party to the policy, the action must be dismissed because the plaintiff failed to allege that it sustained “direct physical loss of or damage” to property.

Further, the policy’s microorganism ...

Associated Documents

SCOR SE's Dismissal Motion

GSICA's Dismissal Motion



Registered User Login