Consumer Group Demands COVID-19 Meat Processing Plant Records from Department of Labor

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A consumer advocacy organization has sued the U.S. Department of Labor in an effort to obtain records relating to the agency’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the health and safety of workers at meat and poultry processing facilities.

According to the Sept. 8 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the DOL has neither made a determination on plaintiff Public Citizen’s May 1 Freedom of Information Act request nor produced any records in response.

Specifically, Public Citizen seeks any communications related to COVID-19 and/or plant closures, slowdowns, ...

