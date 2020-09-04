STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Rye Ridge Deli Chain Sues Cincinnati Insurance for COVID-19 Business Losses

NEW YORK — A deli chain has sued The Cincinnati Insurance Co. in New York federal court, seeking a ruling that business interruption losses it suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic are covered under its all-risk policy because it sustained “direct physical loss of and/or direct physical damage” to its properties.

In a Sept. 1 class action complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Rye Ridge Corp. d/b/a Rye Ridge Deli and Haromar Inc. d/b/a Rye Ridge Deli accuse Cincinnati of wrongfully denying their claims and the claims of other policyholders.

According to the ...

Associated Law Firms

Law Office of Alexandra L. Foote P.C.

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login