Philadelphia Bar Says COVID-19 Closure Orders Caused ‘Physical Loss of Property’

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia bar and restaurant has sued Utica First Insurance Co. in an effort to recover business interruption losses it sustained after being subject to a series of government closure orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an Aug. 31 class action complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Kite and Key Gastro Pub Inc. d/b/a Kite & Key says coverage has been triggered under its policy provisions for Business Income and Civil Authority.

On March 12, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley issued an Emergency Order that forbade mass gatherings ...

