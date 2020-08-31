STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Insurer Disclaims Coverage for COVID-19 Refund Lawsuit Against Travel Company

MINNEAPOLIS — Steadfast Insurance Co. has asked a Minnesota federal court to rule that is not liable to defend or indemnify a travel agency for claims accusing it of refusing to offer refunds after canceling scheduled trips due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an Aug. 28 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota, the insurer argues that the policy does not cover the types of damages sought in the underlying action, and that the underlying claims fall within the policy’s various exclusions.

Global Travel Alliance, a tour company that sells educational travel packages to ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login