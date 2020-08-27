STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Owner of Morton’s Restaurants Sue Zurich for COVID-19 Losses

HOUSTON — The owners of 17 Morton’s The Steakhouse restaurants have sued Zurich American Insurance Co. in Texas in an effort to recoup business interruption losses they sustained when government orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to cease dine-in operations.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas on Aug. 26, LNY 5003 LLC contends that its restaurants “suffered lost net income, continuing expenses, and extra expenses as a result of the public’s fear of the coronavirus, the various governmental shutdown orders, the virus itself, or some of all ...

Associated Law Firms

Ahmad Zavitsanos Anaipakos Alavi & Mensing



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login