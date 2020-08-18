STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Plaintiff Seeks Creation of Federal Docket for Assicurazioni Travel Insurance Actions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A plaintiff who accuses Assicurazioni Generali Group S.p.A of breaching a trip insurance policy by denying reimbursement for her claim following the COVID-19-related cancellation of her vacation has asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to transfer and coordinate similar actions.

In an Aug. 15 motion, Tralisa Sheridan says the cases should be transferred to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas for consolidated pretrial proceedings before Judge Rodney Gilstrap.

"The actions all involve the same breach of contract claims," Sheridan maintains.

