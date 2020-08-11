STORY FROM: Asbestos
Amended Asbestos-Talcum Powder Lawsuit Filed in Fla. State Court in Light of Defense Challenges
August 11, 2020
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. –– An amended complaint asserting asbestos-talcum powder claims against Johnson & Johnson defendants has been filed after a Florida state court ordered the plaintiffs to submit the suit with more specificity.
The plaintiffs filed the amended lawsuit in the Florida 15th Judicial Circuit Court for Palm Beach County just hours after the court issued its order requesting more information as to the fraud, strict liability, and negligent misrepresentation claims.
In separate July 29 orders, the court granted in part and denied in part the defendants’ motion to dismiss the plaintiffs’ complaint, specifying that the motion ...
