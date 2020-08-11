STORY FROM: Asbestos

Amended Asbestos-Talcum Powder Lawsuit Filed in Fla. State Court in Light of Defense Challenges

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. –– An amended complaint asserting asbestos-talcum powder claims against Johnson & Johnson defendants has been filed after a Florida state court ordered the plaintiffs to submit the suit with more specificity.

The plaintiffs filed the amended lawsuit in the Florida 15th Judicial Circuit Court for Palm Beach County just hours after the court issued its order requesting more information as to the fraud, strict liability, and negligent misrepresentation claims.

In separate July 29 orders, the court granted in part and denied in part the defendants’ motion to dismiss the plaintiffs’ complaint, specifying that the motion ...

Associated Documents

Fraud Order

Negligent Misrepresentation Order

Strict Liability Order

Amended Complaint



