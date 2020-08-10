STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

N.J. Boardwalk Amusements Owner Sues Insurers for Coverage of COVID-19 Losses

TRENTON, N.J. — The owner of various boardwalk and amusement attractions in Seaside Heights, N.J., has sued its insurers for coverage of $4 million in losses arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and related government closure orders.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on Aug. 7, Casino Beach Pier LLC says Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Co. and Axis Surplus Lines Insurance Co. are obligated under “all-risk” policies to provide coverage for its business interruption losses.

“The Policies include coverage for business interruption losses, as well as several broad ‘Additional Time Element Coverages’ ...

