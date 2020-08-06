STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Twin City Insurance Says Miami Plastic Surgeon’s Losses Fall Within Virus Exclusion

MIAMI — Twin City Fire Insurance Co. has moved to dismiss a Miami plastic surgeon’s lawsuit seeking COVID-19-related business interruption coverage, arguing that the losses fall within the policy’s virus exclusion.

In an August 5 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, the insurer contends that Dr. Andres Bustillo made clear in his complaint that his business interruption losses “resulted from the national COVID-19 pandemic disaster.”

“The policy provides that Twin City ‘will not pay for loss or damage caused directly or indirectly by the presence, growth, proliferation, spread or any activity of virus.’ ...

