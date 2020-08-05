STORY FROM: Talcum Powder Litigation Report

N.J. Court Reverses Order Dismissing Talcum Powder Ovarian Cancer Claims, Says Lower Court ‘Chose Between’ Experts

TRENTON, N.J. –– Four years after they were dismissed, two talcum powder ovarian cancer cases have been reinstated by a New Jersey appellate court, which concluded that, in tossing the claims, the trial court had “chose between plaintiffs’ and defendants’ experts based on his assessment of the credibility of their opinions.”

In the 86-page published opinion released on Aug. 5, the New Jersey Superior Court, Appellate Division, concluded that it was satisfied that the plaintiffs’ experts had adhered to generally followed methodologies and relied on studies and information that was “generally considered an acceptable basis for inclusion in the formulation ...

Associated Documents

Order



