Efforts to Create MDL Docket for Bank of America PPP Loan Cases Rejected by JPML
August 5, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Efforts to create a national multidistrict litigation docket for claims pending against Bank of America for alleged PPP loan violations have been denied by a national panel, which conclude that “voluntary coordination among the parties and the involved judges is preferable to centralization.”
In an Aug. 5 order denying the petition, the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation noted that there were only three cases pending in two districts, and “the cases do not appear to be particularly complex.” The Panel also released orders denying similar petitions relating to claims against JPMorgan and Wells Fargo. For more ...
