Los Angeles Restaurant’s COVID-19 Coverage Action to Remain in Federal Court

LOS ANGELES — A California federal judge has refused to remand a restaurant’s COVID-19 business interruption coverage action to state court, ruling that the mayor of Los Angeles was fraudulently joined because he was not a party to the insurance policy at issue.

In a July 27 order, Judge Andre’ Birotte Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California concluded that complete diversity for the purposes of federal jurisdiction exists.

Mark’s Engine Co. No. 28 Restaurant is a fine dining restaurant housed in a Los Angeles building owned by Mark Geragos of the law firm of ...

