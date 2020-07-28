STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

‘Cheers’ Bar Owner Sues Insurers for Coverage of COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses

BOSTON — The owner of the famed “Cheers” bar and three other Boston eateries has sued its insurers in federal court, demanding coverage for business losses arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and related civil authority orders.

In a July 27 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, Hampshire House Corp. contends that its policy does not exclude lost business income and expenses caused by government emergency orders restricting the eateries’ operations.

