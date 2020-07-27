STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Owners of D.C. Fine Dining Restaurants Sue Charter Oak for Coverage of COVID-19 Losses

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The owners of six award-winning restaurants in the Washington, D.C., area have filed a proposed class action against Charter Oak Insurance Co., seeking to recoup losses arising from government-mandated COVID-19 restrictions that required the eateries to suspend or curtail operations.

In a July 24 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, plaintiffs, whose restaurants are affiliated with James Beard Foundation award-winning chef Fabio Trabocchi, contend that the public health orders caused physical loss of property and actual loss of business income, triggering coverage under their policy.

Plaintiffs are T/A Fiola Mare; FT ...

Associated Law Firms

Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll

Gibbs Law Group



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login