STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

Calif. Court to Hear Motion for Creation of Coordinated Docket for Allergan Biocell Breast Implants

LOS ANGELES –– A California state court is scheduled to oversee a hearing on whether to create a state-level coordinated docket for claims relating to Allergan BIOCELL Textured Breast Implants, with the motion hearing scheduled next week.

A coordination motion hearing has been scheduled for July 29 at 10:00 a.m. in the California Superior Court for Los Angeles County with Hon. Kenneth R. Freeman presiding, according to a notice from the JCCP.

Los Angeles had been designated as the county for motion hearing.

Counsel for the plaintiffs filed a petition for coordination in May, requesting the “assignment of a judge ...

Associated Documents

Petition

Complaint



Registered User Login