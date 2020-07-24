STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Proposed Class Action Says GEICO Charged ‘Excessive’ Premiums During COVID-19 Pandemic

CHICAGO — GEICO has been hit with a proposed class action in Illinois federal court accusing it of failing to adequately refund auto insurance premiums in light of the COVID-19 crisis and related stay-at-home orders, which led to a dramatic reduction in driving and fewer accidents.

In a July 22 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, plaintiff Briana Siegal says GEICO has “scored a windfall” during the pandemic by charging policyholders “unconscionably excessive” premiums during the pandemic.

Siegal contends that beginning in mid-March, the number of miles driven by individuals has dropped dramatically ...

