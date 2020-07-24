STORY FROM: Asbestos

BASF and Longtime National Counsel to Pay $72.5 Million to Settle Asbestos-Talc Fraud Claims

TRENTON, N.J. –– BASF Catalysts LLC, and its longtime national counsel, will establish a $72.5 million settlement fund to compensate those plaintiffs in a settlement class who contended in prior lawsuits that they have been harmed by asbestos-containing talc produced by a company acquired by BASF, according to a recent motion for approval.

In the July 23 motion for preliminary approval of the class action settlement filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, noting that the underlying lawsuit does not “involve exposure to any personal cosmetic products such as baby or body powder.”

