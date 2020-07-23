STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Texas Woman Sues Travel Insurer Following Trip Cancellation

MARSHALL, Texas — A Texas woman has accused Assicurazioni Generali Group S.p.A and its affiliates of breaching a trip insurance policy by denying reimbursement for her claim following the COVID-19-related cancellation of her Florida trip.

In a July 20 class action complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, Tralisa Sheridan contends that the policy explicitly covers cancellations due to “natural disasters” and that the COVID-19 pandemic is classified as such a disaster.

Sheridan used the online vacation booking website VRBO.com to book accommodations for her daughter’s March destination wedding in Navarre, Fla. She paid ...

