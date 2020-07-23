STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

San Diego Barbershops Sue Hartford for COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses

SAN DIEGO — Two San Diego barbershops have filed a proposed class action against their insurers in federal court, seeking coverage for business interruption losses they sustained after COVID-19 civil authority orders forced them to temporarily close.

In a July 22 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, Good Times Barbershop and Ravive Health and Vitality LLC contend that the insurers have refused to pay claims for business income losses and other covered expenses incurred by policyholders for the physical loss and damage to their property.

Named as defendants are The Hartford Financial Services ...

Associated Law Firms

Haeggquist & Eck



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login