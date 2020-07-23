STORY FROM: Talcum Powder Litigation Report

J&J Defendants Seek Review of Order Affirming Multi-Billion Talc Verdict by Mo. Supreme Court

ST. LOUIS –– Johnson & Johnson and Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. have filed a motion for rehearing and an application for transfer to the Missouri Supreme Court in the wake of an intermediate appellate court decision affirming a multi-billion talcum powder verdict in part.

The defendants filed the motion and application on July 8 in the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District. That same day, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the American Tort Reform Association, and the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry moved for leave to file suggestion as amici curiae; that motion was granted by the Missouri ...

