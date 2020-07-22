STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

Pa. State Judge Orders Coordination of Erie Insurance COVID-19 Coverage Actions

PITTSBURGH — A Pennsylvania state judge has ordered the creation of a coordinated docket in the Allegheny County (Pa.) Court of Common Pleas for all COVID-19 business interruption coverage cases pending against Erie Insurance Exchange, sources told HarrisMartin Publishing.

According to the source, on July 22, Judge Christine A. Ward agreed with policyholders that coordination would be a fair and efficient method of adjudicating the individual coverage disputes, which have been filed in cases throughout the commonwealth.

The policyholders, led by Joseph Tambellini Inc. d/b/a Joseph Tambellini Restaurant, Capriccio Parkway LLC d/b/a Capriccio Café and Bar at Cret Park, Capriccio ...

