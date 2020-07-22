STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Great Clips Franchise Owner Says COVID-19 Orders Caused ‘Loss Of’ Salons
July 22, 2020
DENVER — The owner of 44 Great Clips franchised hair salons in Colorado and Missouri has sued Continental Casualty Co. to recoup losses arising from the government-mandated closure of all non-essential businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a July 21 class action complaint filed against Continental and its parent company, CNA, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, Holtzman Enterprises Inc. says it sustained “loss of” insured property as required by the Continental policy and is therefore entitled to coverage.
“CNA publicly proclaims that refusal on its website, but in doing so, it misstates what its policies ...
