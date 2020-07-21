STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

New Orleans Law Firm Sues Insurer for COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses

July 21, 2020

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans law firm and related property management firm have sued their insurer for business interruption losses and expenses they incurred when the state governor issued stay-at-home orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a July 20 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, Koeppel Clark LLC and Beko Properties LLC say the orders triggered coverage under their Businessowners Policy issued by Starr Indemnity & Liability Co.

“On May 8, Broadspire, third party administrator for Starr Indemnity, issued a denial of coverage letter in response to Plaintiffs’ demand ...

Associated Law Firms
Koeppel Clark

Associated Documents
Complaint


Registered User Login

Username

Password