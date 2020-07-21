STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

Defendants Denied Summary Judgment in Ark. Federal Ethicon Pelvic Mesh Case

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas federal judge has denied defendants’ motion for summary judgment in an Ethicon pelvic mesh device case, ruling there are questions of fact as to whether the plaintiff’s surgeon was adequately warned of the risks.

In a July 17 order, Judge Billy Roy Wilson of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas also denied defendants’ motion to dismiss the opinions of plaintiffs’ expert, Dr. Michael T. Margolis.

Maribeth Fuller was implanted with an Ethicon Transvaginal Tension Free Vaginal Tape-Obturator (TVT-O) device in 2006 to treat stress urinary incontinence. Following the procedure, Fuller ...

