STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

CDC Extends ‘No Sail Order’ for Cruise Ships Through Sept. 30

ATLANTA — The Center for Disease Control has extended a COVID-19-related “No Sail Order” for cruise ships through Sept. 30, suspending passenger operations on vessels with the capacity to carry at least 250 passengers in waters subject to United States jurisdiction.

“On cruise ships, passengers and crew share spaces that are more crowded than most urban settings,” the agency explained in a July 16 press release. “Even when only essential crew are on board, ongoing spread of COVID-19 still occurs. If unrestricted cruise ship passenger operations were permitted to resume, passengers and crew on board would be at increased ...

