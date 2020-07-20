STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

‘Wild Eggs’ Breakfast Chain Says COVID-19 Losses Covered Under Restaurant Endorsement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A midwestern breakfast chain has sued State Auto Property & Casualty Insurance Co. for business interruption losses the eateries suffered when they were forced to suspend operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a July 15 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky, Wild Eggs Holdings Inc. contends that coverage is available under its policy’s Restaurant Extension Endorsement, which covers loss of business income due to a government order to suspend operations because of actual or alleged exposure “to a contagious or infectious disease.”

Wild Eggs operates 11 restaurant franchises in ...

Associated Law Firms

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP



Associated Documents

Complaint



