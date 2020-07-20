STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

Zimmer Denied Summary Judgment in Uni-Modular Hip Implant Action Set for Trial

PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania federal judge has denied Zimmer’s motion for summary judgment, allowing a lawsuit targeting the manufacturer’s uni-modular hip implant to proceed to a bifurcated trial.

In a July 10 one-page order, Judge Edward Smith of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania also refused to exclude the testimony of plaintiff Marilyn Adams’ experts, Dr. Albert Bursetin and Dr. George Kantor.

The first trial will focus upon the statute of limitations, and the second on the merits. The trials will be held before two different juries.

Adams underwent right hip replacement surgery on Jan. 18, ...

