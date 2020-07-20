STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices
Zimmer Denied Summary Judgment in Uni-Modular Hip Implant Action Set for Trial
July 20, 2020
PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania federal judge has denied Zimmer’s motion for summary judgment, allowing a lawsuit targeting the manufacturer’s uni-modular hip implant to proceed to a bifurcated trial.
In a July 10 one-page order, Judge Edward Smith of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania also refused to exclude the testimony of plaintiff Marilyn Adams’ experts, Dr. Albert Bursetin and Dr. George Kantor.
The first trial will focus upon the statute of limitations, and the second on the merits. The trials will be held before two different juries.
Adams underwent right hip replacement surgery on Jan. 18, ...
Associated Law Firms
Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott
Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath
Levin Papantonio Thomas Mitchell Rafferty & Proctor
McGartland Law Firm
Osborne & Associates
Villari Brandes & Giannone
Associated Documents
Order