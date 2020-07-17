STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

N.J. Italian Restaurant Says COVID-19, Stay-At-Home Orders Caused ‘Direct Physical Loss’

TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey Italian restaurant has filed a proposed class action against Twin City Fire Insurance Co. in an effort to recoup losses it sustained when the state governor barred in-person dining for three months in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.

In a July 14 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, Marras 46 LLC says its restaurant, Marras Restaurant & Pizzeria is still not operating at full capacity due to the COVID-19-related government orders.

“The presence of COVID-19 caused ‘direct physical loss of or physical damage’ to ...

