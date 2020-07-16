STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Los Angeles County Presiding Judge Postpones all Civil Jury Trials Until At Least 2021

LOS ANGELES –– The presiding judge overseeing the Los Angeles Superior Court has issued a general order continuing all civil jury trials, stating that it will not set any such trials before January 2021.

In the July 10 order, Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile of the California Superior Court for Los Angeles County noted that the COVID-19 pandemic “continued unabated,” and expressed the need to “implement measures designed to protect the public it serves and those whose livelihood depends on the Court while safeguarding the rights of all participants in court proceedings.”

“The Court must continually evaluate the balance between ...

Associated Documents

Order



