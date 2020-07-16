STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Neb. Court Rejects Challenges to Expert Testimony in Benzene Case Against BNSF Railway

OMAHA, Neb. –– A Nebraska federal court has rejected challenges to expert testimony in a benzene exposure case against BNSF Railway Co., finding in part that one of the expert’s methodology was “reasonable in light of his expertise in the fields of industrial and environmental hygiene.”

In the June 29 order, the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska found that the testimony “sufficiently discloses and supports [the] opinions on general and specific causation.”

The plaintiff asserted the claims on behalf of Cathy Jo Bettisworth, contending that she was employed by BNSF Railway Co. from 1979 to 2012, working ...

