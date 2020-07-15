STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Society Insurance Says Eateries, Movie Theatres, Sustained no ‘Physical’ Loss or Damage
July 15, 2020
CHICAGO — Society Insurance has moved an Illinois federal court to dismiss a COVID-19 coverage action filed by a group of movie theatre and restaurant owners, arguing that their business interruption claims did not arise from “physical” loss or damage of property.
In a July 13 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Society contends that neither the government closure orders nor the virus itself did “not cause a tangible change” to the insured properties.
Illinois Governor Pritzker on March 15 ordered all restaurants, bars, and movie theaters to close in an effort to ...
Associated Law Firms
King & Spalding
Purcell & Wardrope Chtd.
Associated Documents
Motion