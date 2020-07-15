STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Law Firm Says Travelers’ Action Disclaiming COVID-19 Liability Raises Novel State Law Issues
July 15, 2020
LOS ANGELES — The law firm of Geragos & Geragos is urging a California federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit in which Travelers Casualty Insurance Company of America seeks to avoid paying for the firm’s COVID-19-related losses, arguing that the case “raises novel and unsettled questions of state law.”
In a July 7 reply brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Geragos further argues that Travelers has clearly engaged in forum shopping and there is a risk of inconsistent outcomes in three pending state court cases involving the same parties and issues.
Geragos, on ...
