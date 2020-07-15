STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

PFOA/PFOS MDL Court Authorizes Use of Remote Depositions in Light of COVID-19 Pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. –– The federal court overseeing the national multidistrict litigation docket for PFOA and PFOS claims has authorized the use of remote depositions, saying that “to the extent that it becomes feasible and safe in the coming weeks, months, or years the parties will endeavor to move to a partial remote format and, when appropriate and safe, a traditional deposition format.”

In Case Management Order No. 11 issued June 19, the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina stated that the order was “an effort to enable the parties to proceed with discovery efficiently and with due ...

Associated Documents

Order



