Insurers Say Pa. Restaurant’s COVID-19 Losses Fall Within Virus Exclusion

PITTSBURGH — Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and its subsidiary have moved to dismiss a COVID-19 coverage action filed by a Pennsylvania restaurant, arguing that their virus exclusion clearly applies to losses arising from the pandemic.

In a July 13 motion filed before Judge William S. Stickman IV of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, defendants further contend that the restaurant did not sustain “direct physical loss of or damage to Covered Property” necessary to trigger coverage under the policy.

1 S.A.N.T. d/b/a Town & Country and d/b/a Gatherings Banquet & Event Center filed the proposed class action ...

