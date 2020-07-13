STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Ohio Clothing Store Says COVID-19, Shutdown Orders Caused ‘Physical Loss of Property’

HARTFORD, Conn. — The owner of an Ohio clothing boutique has sued its insurers in federal court in an attempt to recoup business interruption losses it sustained when government orders forced it to temporarily close during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a July 2 complaint, Leal Inc. says its policy issued by The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. d/b/a The Hartford and Twin City Fire Insurance Co. argues that it suffered “direct physical loss of or property damage to” its store, triggering coverage under its “all-risk” policy.

Leal closed its store on March 23, and it remained shuttered until May 12, ...

Associated Law Firms

Carson Lynch LLP



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login