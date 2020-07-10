STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

N.J. Auto Dealers Sue Zurich American for COVID-19 Insurance Coverage

CAMDEN, N.J. — The owner of three New Jersey vehicle dealerships has sued Zurich American Insurance Co., demanding coverage for losses they allegedly sustained when state lawmakers forced them to close their showrooms and offices during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on July 7, Causeway Automotive LLC, Conti Causeway Ford Inc., Causeway Nissan LLC, and Causeway Hyundai LLC contend they have suffered “direct physical loss and damage” to their insured premises as a result of the orders.

Plaintiffs say they “have been unable to operate their dealerships ...

Associated Law Firms

Carluccio Leone Dimon Doyle & Sacks LLC

Mound Cotton Wollan & Greengrass



Associated Documents

Notice of Removal



Registered User Login