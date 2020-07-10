STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

6 COVID-19-Related Petitions Headline July JPML Hearing; Arguments to Take Place Virtually

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Six COVID-19-related petitions seeking the creation of multidistrict litigation dockets headline this month’s U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation hearing, which will once again take place by video or teleconference.

According to a June 26 hearing order, the JPML on July 30 will hear arguments relating to petitions to create multidistrict litigation dockets for COVID-19 business interruption litigation; for litigation related to the Paycheck Protection Program; and for secondary ticket market fund litigation.

Four of the six pending petitions concern litigation relating to the Paycheck Protection Program, with plaintiffs seeking a coordinated docket for claims ...

