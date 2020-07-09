STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Dallas Restaurant Chain Says COVID-19, Closure Orders Caused ‘Physical Loss or Damage’

DALLAS — A Dallas restaurant chain is urging a federal judge to deny Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s motion to dismiss its COVID-19 coverage action, contending that it has suffered “physical loss or damage” as defined by the policy.

In a July 3 reply filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Dallas, Vandelay Hospitality Group LP contends that its Hudson House and Drake’s Hollywood restaurants were physically damaged by the virus itself and by civil authority orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cincinnati maintains that Vandelay is not entitled to coverage because the eateries did not ...

Associated Law Firms

Friedman & Feiger LLP

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

Litchfield Cavo LLP



Associated Documents

Reply



