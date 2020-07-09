STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Seattle Restaurant’s COVID-19 Action Stayed Pending JMPL Consolidation Ruling

SEATTLE — A Washington federal judge has granted a Seattle restaurant’s motion to stay its lawsuit seeking coverage for COVID-19 business losses pending the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation’s decision to consolidate and transfer such actions.

In a July 1 order, Judge Robert S. Lasnik of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington ruled that judicial resources will be saved by avoiding duplicative litigation if the cases are consolidated.

Nue LLC d/b/a Nue Seattle specializes in “global street food” and “creative cocktails.” It filed a proposed class action against Oregon Mutual Insurance Co. on May 5, seeking ...

