Missouri Governor Signs Legislation Placing New Parameters Around Punitive Damage Claims

ST. LOUIS –– Missouri’s governor has signed into law changes to the state’s consumer protection statute, making it harder for plaintiffs to obtain punitive damages.

Gov. Mike Parsons signed the legislation on July 1, which asks plaintiffs to prove that a defendant intentionally harmed them or “acted in a deliberately flagrant manner to collect” when bringing a claim for punitive damage.

Senate Bill No. 591 repealed certain sections and eight new sections were enacted in lieu thereof.

Part of the legislation requires a plaintiff to establish that the person acted as a reasonable consumer would in light of all ...

