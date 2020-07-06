STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Minor League Baseball Teams Sue Additional Insurers for COVID-19 Coverage
July 6, 2020
PHOENIX — A group of Minor League Baseball teams have sued more insurers, this time in Arizona federal court, demanding coverage for losses they sustained when state and local lawmakers shut down ballparks around the country in an effort to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
In a July 2 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona, plaintiffs accuse National Casualty Co., Scottsdale Indemnity Co. and Scottsdale Insurance Co. of denying, or planning to deny, coverage in breach of the policies.
“These ‘all-risks’ policies cover the MiLB teams for business interruption in circumstances where, ...
Associated Law Firms
McKool Smith
Mitchell Sandler LLC
Associated Documents
Complaint