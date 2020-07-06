STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Haagen-Dazs Franchise Owner Sues The Hartford for COVID-19 Losses

MIAMI — The owner of several Haagen-Dazs franchises has filed a proposed class action against its insurers, demanding coverage for business losses and expenses arising from government closure orders issued during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a July 2 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Sweet Tooth Inc. d/b/a Haagen-Dazs Ice Cream contends that the insurers’ refusal to pay COVID-19-related claims constitutes a breach of contract and provides them with the right to seek a declaratory judgment.

Sweet Tooth, which operates ice cream shops as a Haagen-Dazs franchisee in Florida, Michigan and Alabama, ...

Associated Law Firms

Merlin Law Group

The Moskowitz Law Firm PLLC



Associated Documents

Complaint



