The Children’s Place Sues Zurich for Coverage of COVID-19 Retail Losses
July 2, 2020
TRENTON, N.J. — Clothing retailer The Children’s Place has sued Zurich American Insurance Group for coverage of losses it sustained when government orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to temporarily close its stores nationwide, as well as in Canada and Puerto Rico.
In a June 29 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, The Children’s Place Inc. further contends that the COVID-19 virus and government stay-at-home orders have caused physical loss of and/or damage to property of others, resulting in insurable time element losses and extra expenses.
